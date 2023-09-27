-
Going Public: Paducah KY NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist and Senior Forecaster Talk Fall Weather Safety and PreparednessChristine Wielgos, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist, and Keith Cooley, the Senior Forecaster at the Paducah, KY National Weather Service stopped by KRCU to discuss what it means to be a 'weather ready nation', and their Fall Severe Weather Safety and Preparedness Campaign, which runs from Sept. 25th to Sept. 29th, 2023.
