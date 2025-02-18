Significant Snowfall and Bitter Cold Settle Over Region For Next Few Days; SEMO Closes Feb. 18th and 19th

Winter Weather is hitting Southeast Missouri hard this week with dangerous conditions settling over the region in the coming days.

A major winter storm is taking shape across the region, with heavy snow and ice spreading east from 3 pm to 6 pm Tuesday night. Affected areas range through southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and the purchase areas of western Kentucky.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Southeast Missouri State University announced that campuses would close on February 18 immediately due to the winter storm. All classes were also canceled and offices closed beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday. All classes were also canceled and offices would be closed on February 19 as well.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected to develop this evening and continue overnight. Allan Diegan, Senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky talked about the conditions over the next few hours.

“The latest snowfall forecast still has significant snow accumulations with many areas expected to see as much as 4 to 6 inches of snow. Areas across southeast Missouri may see as much as 6 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Accumulating snow will end from west to east during the early to mid-morning hours on Wednesday. Remember a winter storm warning remains in effect for areas south of I-64 through Wednesday morning. Areas north of I-64 are under a winter weather advisory", said Diegan.

It's not over after the snow comes through, as cold temperatures and windchills as low as negative five to negative thirteen degrees are expected for the rest of the week. Consequently, a cold weather advisory will go into effect for the regions from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.