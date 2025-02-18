© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

Significant Snowfall and Bitter Cold Settle Over Region For Next Few Days; SEMO Closes Feb. 18th and 19th

KRCU Public Radio | By Ella Tinsley
Published February 18, 2025 at 4:48 PM CST
Significant snowfall accumulations with travel impacts are likely this afternoon through the night. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the area while a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Interstate 64 corridor.
Significant snowfall accumulations with travel impacts are likely this afternoon through the night. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the area while a Winter Weather Advisory is in
effect for the Interstate 64 corridor.

Winter Weather is hitting Southeast Missouri hard this week with dangerous conditions settling over the region in the coming days.

A major winter storm is taking shape across the region, with heavy snow and ice spreading east from 3 pm to 6 pm Tuesday night. Affected areas range through southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and the purchase areas of western Kentucky.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Southeast Missouri State University announced that campuses would close on February 18 immediately due to the winter storm. All classes were also canceled and offices closed beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday. All classes were also canceled and offices would be closed on February 19 as well.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected to develop this evening and continue overnight. Allan Diegan, Senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky talked about the conditions over the next few hours.

“The latest snowfall forecast still has significant snow accumulations with many areas expected to see as much as 4 to 6 inches of snow. Areas across southeast Missouri may see as much as 6 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Accumulating snow will end from west to east during the early to mid-morning hours on Wednesday. Remember a winter storm warning remains in effect for areas south of I-64 through Wednesday morning. Areas north of I-64 are under a winter weather advisory", said Diegan.

It's not over after the snow comes through, as cold temperatures and windchills as low as negative five to negative thirteen degrees are expected for the rest of the week. Consequently, a cold weather advisory will go into effect for the regions from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Tags
Local News Southeast Missouri State UniversityNational Weather ServiceWinter Weather
Ella Tinsley
Ella Tinsley is a junior at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in Mass Communications: Advertising and Public Relations. She joined the staff of KRCU Public Radio in December 2024, and is a co-producer of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast' and 'SEMO Spotlight'.
See stories by Ella Tinsley