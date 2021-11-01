American Red Cross Joins Partners To Open Resource Centers For Those Impacted By Recent Tornadoes

The American Red Cross is partnering with other local disaster assistance organizations to open a multi-agency-resource center for those impacted by recent tornadoes in Southeast Missouri.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, multiple tornadoes touched down throughout the state causing severe damage to homes, businesses and natural areas.

The resource centers will be opening in Fredericktown and Farmington to provide aid to those nearby harmed by the extreme storms.

At the facilities representatives from government, nonprofit, and religiously-affiliated disaster relief organizations may also be on hand to assist those impacted.

Individuals and families applying for assistance are reminded to bring identification and verification of address to be eligible for assistance from some agencies. Childcare will be available.

Fredericktown's resource center is open Nov. 1st, at Calvary Church--1725 East Highway 72, and runs from Noon to 8 p.m.

Farmington's is open Nov. 2nd, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Drive.

Sharon Watson, Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas explains that the MARC facilities are designed to be able to provide individuals everything they need in one specific location.

“So many times people just don't know the resources that are out there that can help them after a disaster,” said Watson. “By bringing a lot of the organizations into the same room, we can then help people as they come in and find out what their circumstances are then refer them to the other nonprofit organizations or other government organizations and just help make it a much smoother process rather than them having to make a lot of phone calls and try to find out where all the resources are.”

The center will offer different areas of care to individuals based upon their individual situations.

“The primary types of services available are things like the American Red Cross providing resources to people who have been in a situation where they've completely lost their home or maybe they've had major damage to their home, and they need a place to stay,” said Watson. “So some of the other types of assistance would be other organizations like Salvation Army, or other nonprofits. In addition to that, there are local government agencies that can help them with looking at long term situations for housing and trying to help them figure out all the different resources that are available.”

