Significant Flash Flooding Threat Remains For Region Through the Weekend, After Multiple Strong Tornadoes Tear Through Region

Updated: April 3 at 7:24 pm

After a tornado outbreak in the early to late evening hours of April 2, the process of clean-up begins for the region, while the region braces for the threat of more severe storms and significant rainfall.

In the Southeast Missouri area, one especially hard-hit community was Delta.

A Delta R-5 School District Facebook post stated the Red Cross was set up in their FEMA Building for anyone who needed assistance. In the post, David Heeb, the Superintendent of Delta R-5 School District also said the school would be out for the rest of the week.

Damage

In a drive through downtown Cape Girardeau, several businesses’ windows could be seen boarded up after tornado wind damage.

After assessing damage on Thursday, April 3rd, the National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Stoddard and Cape Counties.

The first was an EF-2, reaching an estimated windspeed of 125 mph, beginning two miles east of Advance in Stoddard County, ending three miles North of Chaffee. It was on the ground for nearly 15 miles, killing one person.

According to a preliminary storm report by the National Weather Service in Paducah, KY, the tornado began just northeast of Advance, running northeast along Highway 25. It damaged approximately 200 structures as it moved northeast, causing severe roof damage to many structures.

Power poles were snapped, trees were snapped and uprooted along the path. The tornado continued along Highway 25 into the community of Delta, where many of the community's residents where inside a FEMA community storm shelter. The tornado severely damaged several buildings in Delta and continued northeast, ending just south of Dutchtown.

The second tornado in the region was an EF-1, reaching an estimated windspeed of 100 mph, touching down three miles Southwest of Cape Girardeau, and ending two miles Northeast in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.

The report states the tornado began near the Dalhousie Golf Club and moved northeast into the southwest side of the city of Cape Girardeau, north of Shawnee Parkway.

Tree damage and minor structural damage to apartments, businesses, and homes were caused by the tornado as it moved east into downtown Cape Girardeau. It then crossed the Mississippi River and snapped power poles north of East Cape Girardeau.

The Stoddard County Emergency Management Agency also announced multiple shelters in Advance, Puxico, Bloomfield, Bernie, Grayridge, and Dexter.

Cleanup

Though storm cleanup varies by city, the City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department stated it will be picking up limbs from the storm, and expects to take calls for the service through Monday, April 14.

For pick up, they recommended dragging limbs to the curb. When ready for a pickup, residents can call 573-339-6351, email their address to capepublicworks@cityofcape.org, or use the Citizen Problem Reporter at cityofcape.org/report to let them know.

The Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management office has also established points of contact for physical donations and volunteer management in response to the weather event in Delta, MO.

Cape Girardeau Public Works and the Cape Girardeau City Government also offered several tips for preparing for significant flash flooding.

Power Outages

By 6:30 pm, Ameren reported 7,361 outages; Ozark Border Electric Cooperative reported just 5 members without power; and SEMO Electric Cooperative—which covers the counties of Scott, Stoddard, Bollinger, and parts of Cape Girardeau County—reported 639 members without power.

More Flash-Flooding and Severe Weather Predicted

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Office in Paducah, Kentucky, calls for Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall through the night, with most areas expected to receive between 6 to 8 inches by Sunday. A few areas in the Bootheel could see between 8 to 10 inches.

Additional flash flooding will become increasingly likely Thursday night. Some River flooding is also expected to develop on some area rivers.

A few severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes will be possible mainly in the Missouri Bootheel through late Thursday night.

————————————————————————————————

Updated: April 3 at 10:00 am

Early Thursday morning, the American Red Cross of Missouri announced it was opening a shelter in Delta, Missouri at 324 N. Liberty St.

The Stoddard County Emergency Agency also shared shelter information for locations in the region.

———————————————————————————————

Updated: April 2 at 9:35 pm

Multiple strong tornadoes tore through the region from the early to late evening hours on Wednesday.

The greatest threat through Saturday for most of Southeast Missouri is significant flash flooding.

Wednesday afternoon, April 2nd, Gov. Mike Kehoe issued an Executive Order activating the MO National Guard to assist in storm response.

This comes just over two weeks after a U.S.-wide system on March 14th and 15th brought widespread destruction across the region.

All Southeast Missouri State University campuses will operate with a delayed start on Thursday, April 3, to give Facilities Management time for assessment and cleanup following Wednesday night's severe weather. Offices will open at 11 am, and classes beginning at 11 am or later will proceed as scheduled. Classes beginning before 11 am are canceled.

—————————————————————————————————————

Wednesday, April 2: Afternoon

Severe Weather and record flooding are headed for the Southeast Missouri region and the Midwest again, for the third time in just over two weeks.

The biggest difference with this storm system is the significant wind and tornado threat, coupled with potentially historic rainfall.

Severe weather is expected Wednesday afternoon, keeping heavy rain continuing into the first half of the weekend, leading to potentially catastrophic flash flooding.

Most locations in the region are expected to receive at least 7 to 10 inches, and nearly a foot of rain is likely to fall between Wednesday, April 2nd, and Sunday, April 6th. Some areas in Missouri's Bootheel could see higher amounts.

This system will make all severe weather threats possible, including large to very large hail, widespread damaging winds, and potentially strong tornadoes.

Wednesday, Gov. Mike Kehoe signed an Executive Order activating the Missouri National Guard to assist with response efforts for ongoing and severe forecasted storm systems that have caused, or have the potential to cause, damage resulting from tornadoes, straight line winds, large hail, heavy rains, flooding and flash flooding, impacting communities throughout the State of Missouri.

"As we face the ongoing threat of severe weather, this executive order allows us to mobilize the necessary resources and personnel to support our communities, protect lives and property, and ensure a swift response to any emergencies that arise," Governor Kehoe said in a statement.

He added, "We ask that all Missourians be proactive, stay aware, and use extreme caution during these potentially dangerous weather events."

Paducah, KY Weather Forecast Office/NOAA / Paducah, KY Weather Forecast Office/NOAA A significant severe weather outbreak is expected this afternoon and evening, with tornadoes, very large hail, and widespread damaging winds. There is a significant flash flood threat tonight through Saturday. Windy conditions are expected today into tonight.

The storms in southwest Missouri will move east throughout the afternoon.

There is a high risk of significant tornadoes. The National Weather Service predicts that if it forms into a line, it will develop into a substantial and serious wind and tornado threat.

The current timing predicts the storm will move into Carter, Ripley, and Wayne Counties by about 1:30 pm Wednesday, April 2nd.

NOAA/Paducah, KY / NOAA/Paducah, KY A map from the National Weather Service on Wednesday showed the predicted path of the severe storm system, which shows it moving through Carter, Ripley, and Wayne counties around 1:30 pm.

Current approximate arrival times by region predict the storm will arrive in Doniphan and Van Buren, around 2:30 to 4:00 pm; Poplar Bluff, Marble Hill, and Perryville, by 3:00 to 5:00 pm; Carbondale, Mt. Vernon IL, and Dexter MO, by 4:00 to 6:00 pm; and Cairo, Harrisburg and Fairfield, by 5:30 to 7:00 pm.

Justin Gibbs, Lead Forecaster with the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, updated the threats in a conference late Tuesday morning and again on Wednesday.

"If we get as much rain as we currently forecast, those rivers will go into flood and maybe moderate to significant flooding. We'll issue flood warnings based on the observed precipitation data as it comes in", said Gibbs. "But, [we're] expecting flooding on all of those rivers like The Black [River], the Green [River], the Current [River], the Big Muddy... All of that is probably going to flood before all is said and done."

Those who live in river regions should be especially careful, he noted, as places that normally do not flood are still at elevated risk during the next few days.

He also strongly expressed that this is the time to review severe weather plans and shelter preparations. Precautions such as clearing drainages and preparing sensitive property should be taken before the storm begins on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Authorities also advise having a plan to move to higher ground if necessary.

For emergencies, always call 911, and for shelter and help after storms, you can call 411 or visit First Call For Help, a service provided in partnership with the United Way of Southeast Missouri.

Updates, watches, and warnings will be issued through the local NOAA office in Paducah, KY.

