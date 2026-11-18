In this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', we speak with two students involved in the Dobbins Conservatory Production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," running November 19 to 22 at the Rust Flexible Theatre on the Southeast Missouri River Campus. Grace Fisher and Andrew Hand are both currently Senior Musical Theatre BFA students at SEMO.

Both discuss the musical's story and the roles their characters play, and what it was like for each of them to embody their characters.

Fisher and Hand also share about the overall rehearsal process and what the actors and creative team have done to make this particular production special.

