Exposition: Saxophonist Joel Vanderheyden Previews 'Rock Reimagined' Underground Jazz Show at Scout Hall, and SEMO Saxophone Studio Fall Recital

On this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', we speak with Dr. Joel Vanderheyden. He talks about his 'Underground Jazz: Rock Reimagined' show at Scout Hall. He'll also be part of the SEMO Saxophone Studio Fall Recital at the Southeast River Campus.

In our conversation, he shared some of his early influences on the instrument— from when he first chose the saxophone after hearing it on the radio, after his mother bought his first instrument from a garage sale, and what inspired him to continue his musical career as a performer and teacher, collaborating with performers from many styles of music.

The first show is the SEMO Saxophone Studio Fall Recital on Thursday, November 12, at 7:30 p.m. in the Shuck Music Recital Hall on the Southeast River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

Southeast River Campus / https://semo.edu/river-campus-events/music-department The SEMO Saxophone Studio presents an evening celebrating the versatility, creativity, and collaborative spirit of the saxophone in Shuck Music Recital Hall on the Southeast River Campus on Thurs. Nov. 12th at 7:30 p.m.

About the SEMO Saxophone Studio Fall 2026 Recital

The SEMO Saxophone Studio presents an "evening celebrating the versatility, creativity, and collaborative spirit of the saxophone". It features solo performances by student musicians, chamber ensembles, and the SEMO Saxophone Choir, showcasing the depth and range of the saxophonists on River Campus. The free program includes original works for saxophone, music by student composers, and imaginative transcriptions, along with a special appearance by guest performer Dr. Joel Vanderheyden.

Joel is also the featured musician at Scout Hall's 'Underground Jazz: Rock Reimagined' series show on Friday, November 13. That show is at 7:30 p.m., and doors open at 7 p.m. Scout Hall is at 420 Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau, MO.

Scout Hall / Facebook/Scout Hall The 'Underground Jazz: Rock Reimagined' show is at Scout Hall, Fri. Nov. 13th at 7:30 p.m. in Cape Girardeau, MO.

About 'Underground Jazz: Rock Reimagined'

"Joel Vanderheyden takes the grit, the rebellion, and the raw energy of rock’s greatest hits and filters them through the sophisticated, improvisational lens of jazz.

Imagine Led Zeppelin with a swing, Radiohead with a blue note, or Pink Floyd stripped down to a smoky saxophone and upright bass. Join us in the intimate, acoustically rich confines of Scout Hall for a deconstruction of the songs you love, rebuilt in real time by one of the most innovative horn players on the scene." (from Scout Hall).