© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Backroad Weekly
Thursdays at 12:00 p.m.
Hosted by Caitlan Hester

Every Friday during NPR's Morning Edition, Backroad Weekly founder Caitlan Hester joins KRCU to share day trips, outdoor adventures, and upcoming events within easy driving distance of Southeast Missouri. From hiking trails and historic sites to festivals, museums, restaurants, and small-town attractions, these segments help local listeners find their next nearby outing.

Latest Episodes
  • Mingo National Wildlife Refuge
    Backroad Weekly: Mingo National Wildlife Refuge
    Some days you want a grand, sweat-through-your-shirt adventure. Other days you want to spot wildlife from the comfort of your car's air conditioning. This Semo destination lets you do both.