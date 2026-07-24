Backroad Weekly
Thursdays at 12:00 p.m.
Every Friday during NPR's Morning Edition, Backroad Weekly founder Caitlan Hester joins KRCU to share day trips, outdoor adventures, and upcoming events within easy driving distance of Southeast Missouri. From hiking trails and historic sites to festivals, museums, restaurants, and small-town attractions, these segments help local listeners find their next nearby outing.
Latest Episodes
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Some days you want a grand, sweat-through-your-shirt adventure. Other days you want to spot wildlife from the comfort of your car's air conditioning. This Semo destination lets you do both.