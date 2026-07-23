Backroad Weekly: Mingo National Wildlife Refuge

Some days you want a grand, sweat-through-your-shirt adventure. Other days you want to spot wildlife from the comfort of your car's air conditioning. This Semo destination lets you do both.

Hey local day trippers! This week's destination is Mingo National Wildlife Refuge near Puxico, Missouri. In case you haven't been since your 2nd grade field trip, let me remind you: At Mingo, you can hike, paddle, fish, boat, birdwatch, ride horses, photograph wildlife, picnic, forage, bike, or just enjoy a slow drive with your A/C blasting. And that's where I'd start...in the car.

I love driving around a place and getting the lay of the land before I go back to hike my heart out. So, first item on the recommended itinerary is to take the Ozark Highlands Auto Tour. It's a 17-mile route winding through forested uplands. Creep along the gravel roads and live your Nat Geo safari photographer fantasy. Earlier in the day is best if you want wildlife. I don’t care if you don’t have a professional camera. Take your phone and a pair of binoculars. The point is to have fun.

Even if you don't see any critters, you'll enjoy pulling off at the detours to overlooks and lakes. And if you got to get at least one walk in, head over to the Swampwalk boardwalk trail. It's less than a mile and takes you through the wetlands.

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Some quick tips: wear bug spray, watch where you step, and take $3 cash to pay the day pass fee. And one last thing—if you show up in summer, the wetlands might not be wet. Water levels change throughout the year. That's one of the best things about Missouri trails. You get to meet a new version of them in each season.

For more information, visit Mingo National Wildlife Refuge | U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.