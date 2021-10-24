-
Senators reintroduced the Recovering America's Wildlife Act Tuesday, led by Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., along with Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.They noted…
Proclamation Designates July 2021 As Parks & Rec. Month, Director Julia Jones Retires After 40 YearsAt the July 6th city council meeting, Mayor Bob Fox awarded Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation a proclamation officially honoring July 2021 Parks &…
Late spring and early summer are when Missourians are most likely to come across one of the state's estimated 800 black bears - whether crossing the road,…
As seasons become warmer due to climate change, more ticks survive, thrive and multiply, latching onto animals and humans and spreading diseases including Lyme disease and Heartland virus. A recent study by University of Missouri researchers found ticks are active eight months out of the year, from early spring through late fall. The extended season mean more ticks spread potentially fatal diseases.