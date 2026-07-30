Backroad Weekly: Big Spring

Tourists spend thousands traveling to Arizona's Havisu Falls and Costa Rica's Rio Celeste in pursuit of water that's a cerulean shade of blue. Meanwhile, we're just sitting over here in Southern Missouri on our goldmine of unsung beauty.

This week's destination is Big Spring near Van Buren, Missouri - one of the three largest springs in the United States.

Big Spring pumps out an average of 289 million gallons of water every day after traveling through underground limestone passages beneath the Ozarks. Along the way, the water picks up minerals that contribute to that unreal blue that makes people say, "Wait...this is Missouri?"

Between the mossy bluffs, rushing water, dazzling colors, and mist hanging in the air, it's...beautiful.

Big Spring was one of Missouri’s first state parks; And now, it’s now part of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways (ONSR), which is the first national park area created to protect a wild river system.

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Many are happy to discover that this isn't one of those places where you hike for five miles to earn your scenery. You can literally pull up and enjoy it.

Then if you want a little movement in your day, Big Spring has several trail options. The Big Spring Slough Trail is an easy add-on if you want to stretch your legs without committing to an all-day hike.

And since you're only a few minutes from Van Buren, go support some local spots while you're over there. Grab lunch at Ranch House, browse Current River Trading Post, or finish the day with ice cream from Jolly Cone.

Oh, and if you stay after dark, Big Spring also happens to have some of Missouri's darkest skies for stargazing.