Exposition: Dr. Patrick Hopkins and Alexandra Joan Preview Southeast Symphony Orchestra Concert: 'The Romantics'

In this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', Caffe Concerto host Mary Mims speaks with conductor Dr. Patrick Hopkins and guest pianist Alexandra Joan about the upcoming Southeast Symphony Orchestra concert, ' The Romantics'. The performance is Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Southeast MO State University River Campus, in Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall.

The Southeast Missouri State University Symphony Orchestra opens its season with three pillars of the Romantic orchestral repertoire. Pianist Alexandra Joan joins the orchestra for Franz Liszt's L'italiana in Algeri and Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 7 in D minor.

Conductor Patrick Hopkins discusses the challenges and moods of the works, along with guest pianist Alexandra Joan.

About Guest Pianist Alexandra Joan

Praised for her vibrant interpretations, the French-Romanian pianist Alexandra Joan is an active soloist and sought-after chamber player who performs extensively in Europe and in the United States. She has appeared at major venues and festivals in Europe, Israel, and the United States, including Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, Bargemusic, The Greene Space, La Roque d’Anthéron Festival, Colmar International Festival, and Tel Hai.

Her first CD "Dances and Songs" was released in October 2014 on the Victor Elmaleh Collection.

Alexandra Joan started a Doctoral Program in Music Performance at the CUNY Graduate Center on a full scholarship in the Fall of 2015 and is currently studying with Ursula Oppens and Richard Goode.

About Dr. Patrick Hopkins, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra

Dr. Patrick Hopkins is a cellist, conductor, active soloist, chamber musician, and orchestral player, having performed nationally and internationally in venues such as Alice Tully Hall, David Geffen Hall, Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Merkin Hall, The New World Center, and Suntory Hall. He made his Lincoln Center debut in 2008 as soloist with the Juilliard Pre-College Orchestra and has appeared three times as soloist with the Fairbanks Symphony.

Dr. Hopkins currently serves as Assistant Professor of Cello and Bass at Southeast Missouri State University and Artistic Director and Conductor of the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra.