Exposition: Michelle Tran, Assistant Director of 'Don't Dress for Dinner' at Sikeston Little Theatre Previews Production and 2026-27 Season

On this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', Caffe Concerto host Mary Mims speaks with Michelle Tran, assistant director for the production of the farce 'Don't Dress For Dinner', at the Sikeston Little Theatre. Ken Benton is the director. The show runs November 6th, 7th, 13th & 14th at 7:00 PM; and November 8th & 15th at 2:00 PM.

Sikeston Little Theatre / https://www.sikestonlittletheatre.net/ The Sikeston Little Theatre production of 'Don't Dress for Dinner' runs November 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15.

'Don’t Dress for Dinner' is a fast-paced farce featuring physical comedy, mistaken identities, and adult themes. Parental discretion is advised for the show.

Sikeston Little Theatre is located at 506 South Kingshighway. Tickets are available through the theatre’s website, sikestonlittletheatre.net, and its Facebook page.

Sikeston Little Theatre / https://www.sikestonlittletheatre.net/ 'A Very Merry Showcase' runs December 5th @ 6 pm & 6th @ 2 pm.

Michelle also previewed several upcoming productions at the Sikeston Little Theatre, including 'A Very Merry Showcase', which welcomes performers of all ages and talents, scheduled for December 5–6, 2026.

Sikeston Little Theatre / https://www.sikestonlittletheatre.net/ Sikeston Little Theatre's Production of 'Mary Poppins' is set for Feb. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14, 2027.

'Mary Poppins' will run in February 2027— casting has been announced for the show, and rehearsals are expected to begin soon.

All show dates and production information can be found at sikestonlittletheatre.net.