On this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', Caffe Concerto host Mary Mims speaks with Michelle Tran, assistant director at the Sikeston Little Theatre, about its production of 'Don't Dress For Dinner'. The show runs November 6th, 7th, 13th & 14th at 7:00 PM; and November 8th & 15th at 2:00 PM.

Listen • 10:04