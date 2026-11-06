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Exposition: Michelle Tran, Assistant Director of 'Don't Dress for Dinner' at Sikeston Little Theatre Previews Production and 2026-27 SeasonOn this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', Caffe Concerto host Mary Mims speaks with Michelle Tran, assistant director at the Sikeston Little Theatre, about its production of 'Don't Dress For Dinner'. The show runs November 6th, 7th, 13th & 14th at 7:00 PM; and November 8th & 15th at 2:00 PM.
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Exposition: Michelle Tran, Assistant Director of 'Don't Dress for Dinner' at Sikeston Little Theatre Previews Production and 2026-27 SeasonOn this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', Caffe Concerto host Mary Mims speaks with Michelle Tran, assistant director at the Sikeston Little Theatre, about its production of 'Don't Dress For Dinner'. The show runs November 6th, 7th, 13th & 14th at 7:00 PM; and November 8th & 15th at 2:00 PM.