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Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Michelle Tran, Assistant Director of 'Don't Dress for Dinner' at Sikeston Little Theatre Previews Production and 2026-27 Season

By Mary Collier Mims,
John Moore
Published November 6, 2026 at 11:39 AM CST
'Caffe Concerto' host Mary Mims interviewed Michelle Tran, the assistant director for Sikeston Little Theatre's production of 'Don't Dress for Dinner'.
John Moore
/
KRCU Public Radio
'Caffe Concerto' host Mary Mims interviewed Michelle Tran, the assistant director for Sikeston Little Theatre's production of 'Don't Dress for Dinner'.

On this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', Caffe Concerto host Mary Mims speaks with Michelle Tran, assistant director for the production of the farce 'Don't Dress For Dinner', at the Sikeston Little Theatre. Ken Benton is the director. The show runs November 6th, 7th, 13th & 14th at 7:00 PM; and November 8th & 15th at 2:00 PM.

The Sikeston Little Theatre production of 'Don't Dress for Dinner' runs November 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15.
Sikeston Little Theatre
/
https://www.sikestonlittletheatre.net/
The Sikeston Little Theatre production of 'Don't Dress for Dinner' runs November 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15.

'Don’t Dress for Dinner' is a fast-paced farce featuring physical comedy, mistaken identities, and adult themes. Parental discretion is advised for the show.

Sikeston Little Theatre is located at 506 South Kingshighway. Tickets are available through the theatre’s website, sikestonlittletheatre.net, and its Facebook page.

'A Very Merry Showcase' runs December 5th @ 6 pm & 6th @ 2 pm.
Sikeston Little Theatre
/
https://www.sikestonlittletheatre.net/
'A Very Merry Showcase' runs December 5th @ 6 pm & 6th @ 2 pm.

Michelle also previewed several upcoming productions at the Sikeston Little Theatre, including 'A Very Merry Showcase', which welcomes performers of all ages and talents, scheduled for December 5–6, 2026.

Sikeston Little Theatre's Production of 'Mary Poppins' is set for Feb. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14, 2027.
Sikeston Little Theatre
/
https://www.sikestonlittletheatre.net/
Sikeston Little Theatre's Production of 'Mary Poppins' is set for Feb. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14, 2027.

'Mary Poppins' will run in February 2027— casting has been announced for the show, and rehearsals are expected to begin soon.

All show dates and production information can be found at sikestonlittletheatre.net.

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Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast Exposition: An Arts + Culture PodcastSikeston Little TheatreTheatredowntown Sikeston
Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
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John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
See stories by John Moore