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Exposition: Assistant Director Cailey Sharp and Actor Zoe Shurtleff Preview 'The Play That Goes Wrong'In this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', we speak with two students involved in the Dobbins Conservatory production of The Play That Goes Wrong, running October 29th through November 1st at the SEMO River Campus.
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Exposition: Assistant Director Cailey Sharp and Actor Zoe Shurtleff Preview 'The Play That Goes Wrong'In this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', we speak with two students involved in the Dobbins Conservatory production of The Play That Goes Wrong, running October 29th through November 1st at the SEMO River Campus.