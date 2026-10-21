Exposition: Assistant Director Cailey Sharp and Actor Zoe Shurtleff Preview 'The Play That Goes Wrong'

In this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', we speak with two students involved in the Dobbins Conservatory production of The Play That Goes Wrong, which runs from October 29 through November 1: Oct. 29 to 31at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 31 - Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.

In our extended interview, Sharp and Shurtleff explain the show's plot and what makes this production of it special to them.

They also talk about the unique space, the Rust Flexible Theatre at the Southeast River Campus. Cailey Sharp shares what it's been like working as Assistant Director, and Zoe Shurtleff explains her process of developing her character of 'Annie '

About the Play

'The Play That Goes Wrong', is a murder mystery meets manic mayhem. It’s opening night for the cast of Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor. But as soon as the curtain goes up, everything that can go wrong…does! Physical comedy, non-stop pandemonium, and a cast of increasingly frantic actors

