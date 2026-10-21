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Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Assistant Director Cailey Sharp and Actor Zoe Shurtleff Preview 'The Play That Goes Wrong'

By Trey Lintner
Published October 21, 2026 at 11:53 AM CDT
'The Play that Goes Wrong', presented by the Dobbins Conservatory at The River Campus in the Rust Flexible Theatre, runs Oct. 29 to 31 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 31to Nov. 1 at 2 p.m.
SEMO River Campus
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https://semo.evenue.net/events/Play
'The Play that Goes Wrong', presented by the Dobbins Conservatory at The River Campus in the Rust Flexible Theatre, runs Oct. 29 to 31 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 31to Nov. 1 at 2 p.m.

In this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', we speak with two students involved in the Dobbins Conservatory production of The Play That Goes Wrong, which runs from October 29 through November 1: Oct. 29 to 31at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 31 - Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.

In our extended interview, Sharp and Shurtleff explain the show's plot and what makes this production of it special to them.

They also talk about the unique space, the Rust Flexible Theatre at the Southeast River Campus. Cailey Sharp shares what it's been like working as Assistant Director, and Zoe Shurtleff explains her process of developing her character of 'Annie '

About the Play

'The Play That Goes Wrong', is a murder mystery meets manic mayhem. It’s opening night for the cast of Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor. But as soon as the curtain goes up, everything that can go wrong…does! Physical comedy, non-stop pandemonium, and a cast of increasingly frantic actors

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Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and DanceTheatreFarseComedySoutheast Missouri State University
Trey Lintner
Trey Lintner joined the staff of KRCU Public Radio in December 2024. He is a co-host of <i>Morning Edition</i> and is also a student producer. He is a sophomore with a double major in Theatre and TV/Film at Southeast Missouri State University.
See stories by Trey Lintner