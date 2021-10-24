-
Last year has been described as a time of racial reckoning for police departments across the country and the communities they serve. KRCU’s Clayton Hester…
President Donald Trump signed an executive order last Tuesday to address concerns raised by national protests about policing. In recent weeks, KRCU’s…
With protests around the country bringing a light to the treatment of African Americans by law enforcements, Cape Girardeau has seen protests of its own.…
Last week, police conducted a traffic stop at the 500 block of Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau and found almost 500 grams of methamphetamine in the…
As part of the Missouri State Highway Patrol campaign, “Move Over or Get Pulled Over,” the Cape Girardeau Police Department will be enforcing traffic…
The sand volleyball courts near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau have been reopened after being shut down for the majority of last week. Two teenage girls had…
The Cape Girardeau Police Department will once again host the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Drug Takeback Day next weekend. Lt. Bradley…
Violent crimes in Cape Girardeau have dropped by nearly 17% over the past year. That’s according to Cape Girardeau Police chief Wes Blair, who spoke to…
Next month, the Cape Girardeau Police Department will unveil the beginning phases of a new crime prevention program aimed at housing. A cooperative effort…
The Cape Girardeau Police Department will soon be hosting public forums on their upcoming implementation of body-worn cameras. A program they’ve been…