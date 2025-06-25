Family, Police Looking for Missing FEMA Worker, Nate Hubert, Last Seen in Southeast MO

Cape Girardeau police are asking for the public’s help in finding 32-year-old Nathaniel “Nate” Hubert, who was last seen Friday, June 20.

Hubert, a longtime employee of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), had been in southeast Missouri assisting with recovery efforts following recent tornadoes and severe weather. He’s worked with FEMA for about eight years.

Concern grew after Hubert missed a scheduled shift on Saturday, June 21. His father, Ed Hubert, said Nate was last seen arriving at his hotel around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Surveillance footage later showed him leaving the hotel around 9:55 p.m.

“We know his rental car was spotted in Jackson, which is about 10 or 15 miles northwest of Cape Girardeau, around 10:30 that night,” Ed said.

According to a Facebook post from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Hubert’s silver 2025 Nissan Versa was last seen at 10:36 p.m. Friday, traveling west near the intersection of Missouri Highways 72 and 34. The car has an Oklahoma license plate: PZC389.

Police describe Hubert as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and a medium build. He’s often seen wearing a white baseball cap with bright colors on the front.

“He’s an Eagle Scout. He’s responsible, used to camping and hiking,” Ed said. “He’s traveled to Africa and Peru, done mountain climbing. This is just so out of character for him. We’re very worried and just want to find him.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

