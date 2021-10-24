-
The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says it’s working to issue Lost Wage Assistance benefit payments to unemployed workers....
More than 280,000 properties in Missouri are at risk of flood damage, according to a nationwide study of flood zones. That's nearly twice the number...
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has requested that the president approve a major disaster declaration for the state. Approval would allow federal...
Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s office said he has begun the process of obtaining federal disaster assistance for the state. That’s in response to...
When we talk about earthquake preparedness, we usually think of things we could do at the moment: covering our heads, getting under a doorway, or avoiding…
If you’re planning on being in the Cape Girardeau area over the next few days, you may see a large number of emergency personnel in action. Don’t panic -…
Jackson city officials announced today that FEMA has approved additional funding for the new Jackson Community Center.The project will overall cost $5…