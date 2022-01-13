Gov. Parson's Relief Request For Dec. 10th Tornadoes Damage Approved By FEMA Response Team

In early December, storms and six deadly tornadoes caused severe damage across Missouri and Illinois.

Gov. Mike Parson filed for relief efforts from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, (FEMA) on Dec. 17 in response to the intensity of the destruction.

During this time, the state was working with FEMA to assess relief for counties: Dunklin, Pemiscot, and Reynolds, which required extensive repair to public infrastructure, homes, businesses, and electric power delivery systems.

On January 11, Gov. Parson's office stated that seven Missouri counties were approved to receive federal assistance as a result of the December 28 request, which included $27 million in identified disaster-related expenses.

FEMA’s approval provides counties Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds, and Wayne eligibility for reimbursements, response costs, and repairs from local governments and nonprofits.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) is creating an online briefing system for the seven counties’ local governments and non-profit agencies that may apply for reimbursements on January 17.

All Requests for Public Assistance must be submitted to FEMA by February 9.