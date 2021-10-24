-
In early July Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County was impacted by an EF2 tornado touching down and damaging various areas of the building. The…
On July 28, the Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County announced a report on the progress of the building’s repairs after the July 10th EF2…
On Sat. July 10th, Southeast Missouri experienced a series of severe weather events, along with an EF2 tornado touching down and damaging parts of…
In May, a wave of severe weather hit the Midwest, including deadly tornadoes which touched down in Carl Junction, Golden City, and Jefferson City. The…
Tuesday night, a tornado ripped through the northwest corner of the city of Perryville. Warning sirens shook residents out of their beds, and winds ripped…
Helicopter images of Moore, Oklahoma show tracts of devastated neighborhoods.