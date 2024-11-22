City of Cape Girardeau Appoints Interim Chief Adam Glueck as New Chief of Police

After serving as Interim Chief for the past few months, the City of Cape Girardeau announced that Adam Glueck had been appointed as the official Chief of Police.

The announcement came from the City of Cape Girardeau on Friday morning, November 22, 2024.

Chief Adam Glueck succeeds former Chief Wes Blair, who served in the role from July 2013 to July 2024. Chief Wes Blair took on the new role of Chief of Police at the Memphis International Airport in August 2024.

Chief Adam Glueck has served in the City of Cape Girardeau Police Department for over 25 years in various roles, including Civilian Report Taker, Police Officer, Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Assistant Chief of Police, and finally the most recent position of Interim Chief of Police.

Chief Glueck's time as interim chief was marked with support from the City Council and he was able to secure approximately $600,000 in funding for public safety enhancements, which include new body cameras and in-car laptops. He was also able to acquire two Police K9s to replace the two retired service dogs, and one additional K9 to serve as a gun detection dog.

The City states that "his extensive experience, deep understanding of community policing, and dedication to fostering positive relationships between law enforcement and the community have earned him the respect of both his colleagues and the residents of [the] City of Cape Girardeau.

Chief Glueck stated, "I am deeply honored and humbled to accept the role of Chief of Police. This is not just a title but also a commitment to serve our community with integrity, transparency, and unwavering dedication."

In the statement, he also thanked City Manager Dr. Haskin, Mayor Kinder, the Cape Girardeau City Council members, the men and women of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, and "all of our community members" for the opportunity and continued support.

“We are fortunate to have a leader of Chief Glueck’s caliber at the helm of our police department. Chief Glueck’s dedication to public safety and community engagement will be instrumental in guiding us into the future", said City of Cape Girardeau City Manager, Dr. Haskin expressing his confidence in Chief Glueck.

Mayor Stacy Kinder stated, “Over several years, I have gotten to know Chief Glueck's level of integrity and commitment to the City of Cape. I am very pleased to know he has accepted this appointment, and it will benefit our community in important ways. Chief Glueck will lead our police department with integrity and resolve, and the city will see that positive impact very quickly."

"I've had a great working relationship with Glueck and his team at the PD for years," said Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker. And stated, "I am glad to be working with someone with a deep understanding of the local community and justice system.”

A City Ordinance established the Cape Girardeau Police Department on March 25, 1859, with the first leadership position listed as City Marshall. Chief Adam Glueck is the city's 45th leader of the department.

