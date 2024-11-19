Cape Girardeau Police Department Introduces New Gun-Detecting K-9

At a city council meeting on Mon. Nov. 18th, Cape Girardeau officials approved $571,000 in funding for new police technology, including the addition of a specialized gun-detecting K-9. This is part of a broader push to modernize the police department’s resources and strengthen its ability to prevent and respond to public safety threats, particularly in crowded public spaces.

Interim Chief of Police Adam Glueck spoke about the department’s latest addition, noting that the K-9 will play a key role in identifying weapons at large events. “We acquired the dog back in the summer, and it’s already wrapped up its training,” Glueck explained. “We’re excited that we can have her in a crowd of people, without having to worry about bites. If she indicates that somebody is carrying a gun, she can alert the officer, and they can take appropriate action.”

Ella, a German Wirehaired Pointer, has been specifically trained to detect firearms. Unlike traditional police K9s, which are typically used for apprehending suspects or searching for drugs, Ella is focused on alerting officers to weapons in public spaces, vehicles, and even school lockers—giving the department more ways to prevent gun violence.

“The other dogs weren’t trained on how to find firearms,” Glueck explained. “So if we’re searching a car, a house, or an area where we’ve had shots fired, Ella’s training gives us more capabilities to locate that evidence we need—so brand new for Cape Girardeau and we’re pretty excited about it.”

While gun-detection dogs are already in use in other parts of the country, Ella’s addition is a first for the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

This new K-9 is part of a larger effort to upgrade the department's technology and equipment. The recent funding approval from the city council also includes replacing outdated body cameras and patrol unit tablets.

The funds will cover the cost of 64 new laptops, which will replace older tablets, as well as updated body camera equipment to ensure officers have access to the latest tools for their work.

Glueck emphasized how crucial these upgrades are, saying that technology in law enforcement has advanced dramatically over the years. With the new gun-detecting K9 and other technological improvements, the Cape Girardeau Police Department is positioning itself to better serve the community, enhancing safety and ensuring officers have the tools they need to respond to evolving challenges.

The new equipment, including Ella the K-9, is set to be fully operational soon as the department continues investing in innovative solutions for crime prevention and public safety.