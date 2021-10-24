-
The City Of Cape Girardeau will host ‘Grappling For Good’, an event in support of the Cape Special Olympics.Special Olympics Missouri is a year-round…
-
Critics note St. Louis already spends lots of money on law enforcement — but that hasn't resulted in lower crime.
-
Bill would prohibit police from using chokeholds and would establish a use-of-force database for departments. It also eliminates the residency requirement for the Kansas City Police Department.
-
The bill would also restrict how much municipalities can reduce police department budgets and it would establish a fund for officers who have experienced trauma.
-
Last year has been described as a time of racial reckoning for police departments across the country and the communities they serve. KRCU’s Clayton Hester…
-
A senate committee began hearings on Mon. Feb. 1, on a bill that would increase penalties for posting the personal information of police officers…
-
The academy's director hopes to help increase the diversity of police forces in Missouri and the region.
-
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has launched a new unit in his office that will focus on unsolved homicides and other serious crimes. The unit will work with prosecutors and police departments across the state to get a fresh set of eyes on old cases. Prosecutors from the county where the crime occurred will handle any charges in court that result.
-
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday signed an omnibus crime bill that he said will allow law enforcement to crack down on violent criminals. The bill...
-
Blue Alerts provide law enforcement with an early warning of threats against police officers, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. They also...