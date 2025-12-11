SEMO Spotlight: Dane Allen Stausing, Newest Director for SEMO Police Academy

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Dane Stausing, the newest Director for the SEMO Police Academy.

Dane Stausing, a captain with the University Police and director of the Police Academy, discusses his nearly 30-year career in law enforcement and the transition to his current role after teaching criminal justice. He emphasizes the importance of practical experience in training recruits, highlighting hands-on learning methods like first responder training, driving practice, and firearm simulations.

Stausing recounts his initial motivation to join law enforcement after a personal tragedy involving drugs, shifting from his original aspiration to be a firefighter. He outlines current goals for the Academy, such as providing robust training, expanding continuing education for local officers, and fostering relationships with local law enforcement agencies.

He also notes the increasing effectiveness of hands-on training and the successful employment rate of graduates from the Academy, mentioning that most current cadets have already secured positions in various police departments. Dane expresses pride in the Academy’s strong reputation for producing competent recruits.

