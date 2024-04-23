'Valentine's Law' Increases Penalty For Fleeing Arrest in Missouri

Both chambers of the Missouri General Assembly have passed bills that increase the penalty for attempting to flee from law enforcement. The bill is named for Tony Valentine, a St Louis detective killed in 2021.

Many uniformed officers gathered in a Senate committee room to show support for the law named after their “fallen brother.” Valentine’s Law increases the penalty for attempting to flee from law enforcement to a felony.

Jason Law is a lieutenant colonel in the St Louis County Police Department. He says that roughly 3,000 people fled from officers within his division of patrol in the last year. Law says this not only endangers the lives of officers but the public as well.

“Tony’s son Jaylen is in the academy,” Law said. “This law would probably help protect him as well. “

Republican Justin Sparks is from Wildwood and sponsors the bill. Sparks says that a provision allows people to find a well-lit and safe place to park while being pulled over.

The Missouri News Network, a partnership between the University of Missouri School of Journalism, and the Missouri Broadcasters Association, originally published this story.

