Missouri legislation

-
The legislature failed to pass a bill that aimed to forgive nearly $150 million in mostly federal benefits given to thousands of Missourians mistakenly during the height of the pandemic.
-
The GOP-controlled Missouri legislature passed several major initiatives in the just-completed 2021 session. But it wasn't exactly easy.
-
The state’s budget also provides funding for the public defender system and mistakenly paid unemployment benefits
-
A Missouri State University professor who researches political violence says he’s concerned about a Missouri bill that would establish minutemen who...
-
Gov. Mike Parson's tough-on-crime legislation has passed the Missouri Senate. It now heads to the House for consideration.
-
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday that he was calling lawmakers back to the state Capitol on Monday, July 27, for a special legislative...
-
The challengers contend that no one should be forced to risk their health and leave their homes to vote in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
The NAACP and League of Women Voters argue that no one should be forced to risk their health and leave their home to vote during the pandemic.
-
The Missouri Legislature on Wednesday approved $6.2 billion to fight the coronavirus statewide. The supplemental budget gives Gov. Mike Parson spending...
-
Legislation creating a statewide prescription drug monitoring program cleared its last major hurdle on Thursday — passing the Missouri Senate 21-10. The...