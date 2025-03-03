© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

MO House Panel Takes Up Key Election Bills

KRCU Public Radio | By Chrystal Blair
Published March 3, 2025 at 9:18 AM CST
In 2024, the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated suspicious packages sent to election offices in Missouri and 15+ other states
INT888 - stock.adobe.com
/
995684558
In 2024, the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated suspicious packages sent to election offices in Missouri and 15+ other states

The Missouri House Committee on Elections is reviewing key legislation that could shape the state's voting process.

Proposals include expanding early voting and granting poll challengers greater access to voting locations.

One of the most significant proposed bills would make it a felony to threaten election officials, such as judges, clerks, and even poll workers.

Last October, Eastern Missouri's U.S. Attorney's Office appointed District Election Officers to address threats, voting complaints, and fraud. State Rep. Peggy McGaugh - R-Carrollton - is the bill's sponsor.

"They have been the victims of just some harmful things to their jobs and their security," said McGaugh. "And so I just need to protect them. People can do some hateful things, and so I needed to get a provision out there, that they would be safe."

Opponents of this type of legislation argue it could violate First Amendment rights, claiming it might criminalize not just threats but also protected political speech.

Rep. McGaugh highlighted that Missouri's elections have, for the most part, stayed out of the national spotlight - avoiding the turmoil seen in other states.

She credited this stability to the strong collaboration among election officials at all levels of the process.

"You don't hear about the pulling up to the courthouse with vans full of boxes with ballots - all the fraud," said McGaugh, "because we don't do that in Missouri. "

A 2024 survey by the Brennan Center for Justice found that 27% of local election officials knew colleagues who resigned over safety concerns, up from 18% in 2023, and nearly 20% may leave before the 2026 midterm elections.

Support for this reporting was provided by Carnegie Corporation of New York.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.
Politics Missouri legislationVoting Rights
Chrystal Blair
Chrystal Blair is a veteran news broadcaster with more than 30 years of experience in radio and television reporting, producing, and writing. She was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and earned a degree in Communication/Radio, Television, and Film from Eastern Michigan University.
