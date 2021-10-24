-
As lawmakers in Congress work to expand access to voting, members of the Missouri Legislature are proposing laws their critics say would limit people's…
-
As Missouri lawmakers prepare to draw lines for the next decade of voting-district maps, groups advocating for a fair process are urging residents to give…
-
Over 62,000 people in Missouri will not be able to cast a vote in today’s presidential election because they are on probation or parole. Ex-offenders and activists are calling for lawmakers to quickly restore the voting rights of formerly incarcerated people, so they can elect people who will improve their communities.
-
Earlier this month, the Missouri Supreme Court rejected a challenge to Missouri’s law requiring absentee and mail-in ballots to be notarized.