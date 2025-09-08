Missouri Workers Set to Rally Against Redistricting, Paid Sick Leave Repeal

What started on Labor Day in Kansas City and St. Louis is now headed to the Missouri Capitol, where labor and community groups plan to protest on Wednesday, what they call an illegal attempt by lawmakers to redraw the state’s congressional map.

Organizers say the fight links workers’ rights to political representation. Speaking at the Labor Day rally, worker Arianna Kimbrough, who is also a leader at the Missouri Workers Center, stressed there’s power in numbers.

"Only by joining together to confront the bullies from our State House to the White House who seek to control us," said Kimbrough, "will we stop illegal authoritarian power grabs and protect our freedoms and future."

State leaders, including Gov. Mike Kehoe, say the special session is about strengthening the state’s redistricting process and ensuring ballot measures reflect the will of voters across Missouri, not just in urban centers.

The protestors say recent policy changes, such as repealing guaranteed paid sick leave for hundreds of thousands of workers, are signs of a broader effort to weaken labor rights and community power.

Terrence Wise is a worker and activist with the Missouri Workers Center who shared a quote often attributed to President Lincoln.

"I am reminded of the words of Abraham Lincoln," said Wise, 'all that serves labor serves the nation. All that harms labor is treason to America.'"

Supporters of the changes, including the repeal of paid sick leave and proposed ballot reforms, say they’re designed to give the Legislature more control and curb the influence of outside groups.

They argue the measures are legal, necessary, and reflect the values of voters across Missouri.

The Missouri Public News Service originally published this story and is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.