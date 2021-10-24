-
But one veteran of the Missouri redistricting process says commissions have to defy tradition and succeed in order to prevent 2022 election headaches.
-
Public hearings for Missouri's redistricting process begin Saturday in St. Louis and continue next week in Springfield and Kansas City. Watchdog groups…
-
Some lawmakers fear that members of both parties could use agenda items as leverage to affect what the congressional map looks like.
-
Redistricting reformers urged the people charged with drawing new voting-district maps in Missouri to commit to putting the voters over partisan…
-
As Missouri lawmakers prepare to draw lines for the next decade of voting-district maps, groups advocating for a fair process are urging residents to give…
-
Every 10 years, state legislatures across the country redraw their congressional map.With census data from the federal government, local legislatures…
-
Missouri Republicans once again will have free reign to reshape policy and politics throughout state government. Democrats? Not so much.
-
Missouri voters on Tuesday reversed course from two years ago by passing Amendment 3, which scraps the Clean Missouri state legislative redistricting system. Amendment 3 ended up passing by a narrow margin in the state, though opponents of the measure had vastly outspent backers.
-
On Nov. 3, Missourians will vote on two amendments to the state Constitution. From changing the process of drawing legislative districts to applying new…
-
A first of its kind in the nation redistricting system is being second-guessed on this year's ballot in Missouri and may be replaced with a second unprecedented system.