New Missouri Law Ensures Medication Access

Gov. Mike Parson recently announced Senate Bill 751 would become law, allowing Missourians to access essential medications within their communities through the federal government's 340B program, which requires drugmakers participating in Medicaid to sell outpatient drugs at discounted prices to healthcare organizations caring for uninsured and low-income patients.

This law counters what advocates called "restrictive measures" imposed by large pharmaceutical manufacturers and ensures patients no longer need to travel long distances for treatment.

Karen White, CEO of Missouri Highlands Health Center, said the legislation is critical for women's health care, especially for those in rural parts of the state.

"Without the 340B program, access to crucial women's health services not just in the seven counties we serve, but throughout underserved areas in the state could be severely compromised," White contended.

Drew Duncan, a lobbyist for pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer, said that while his company supports the 340B program, it does not provide substantial savings to patients and adds that the discounts given by manufacturers are often not passed on to patients.

Despite some opposition, the bill received strong bipartisan support in the Senate and House.

Joe Perle, CEO of the Missouri Primary Care Association, believes the effects will reverberate across the state.

"Missourians will now be able to access affordable prescriptions closer to home," Perle pointed out. "Before this, Big Pharma put a lot of restrictions on the number of pharmacies we could contract. It's a big win for all Missourians, especially those uninsured or underinsured."

While supporters celebrate the bill as a victory for healthcare access, critics may raise concerns about its long-term implications for pharmaceutical regulation. The measure is expected to especially benefit rural and underserved areas, where local pharmacies will play a crucial role in sustaining health care services.

