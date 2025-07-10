Residents Seek Upcoming Ballot Spot for Senior Property Tax Freeze in Cape County

Residents in Cape Girardeau County are gathering signatures to place a senior tax credit measure on an upcoming ballot.

The effort follows the Missouri Legislature’s passage of the “Homestead Property Tax Credit,” which allows counties to freeze property tax rates for residents age 62 and older.

This law stems from Senate Bill 756, which was signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson on July 9, 2024. However, a key provision requires each county in the state to opt in through a public vote.

To get the measure on the ballot, local residents must first submit a petition with enough valid signatures.

Phyllis Diebold, one of the organizers behind the petition, said the legislation is critical for seniors living on fixed incomes.

“This one’s for Cape County, and it would benefit all seniors 62 and older,” Diebold said. “We’ve had a lot of raises—sewer, water, gas, groceries—you name it. Seniors are being pushed out of their homes because they can’t afford another 5 or 10 percent increase on anything.”

Facebook Sample of petition for Cape Girardeau County Property Tax Credit for Certain Seniors.

Diebold and other volunteers are canvassing neighborhoods and hosting signing events. She will be at the American Legion on Friday, July 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. for those interested in signing or picking up a petition. Only registered voters in Cape Girardeau County are allowed to sign the current petition.

“We feel like it’s very important to the seniors in our area,” she said. “We’re making real progress—neighbors telling neighbors—and we hope to get this on the ballot soon.”For more information or to get involved, residents are encouraged to attend a signing event or contact the petition organizers directly.