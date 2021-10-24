Dr. Carlos Vargas

-
On Monday, Southeast Missouri State University released its “Protect the Nest” plan in preparation for students’ return to campus. To get more information…
COVID-19 remains top of mind among the leadership at Southeast Missouri State University. Southeast recently announced its plans for late summer and the…
Southeast president Carlos Vargas emailed a campus-wide apology Sept. 21 in regard to accepting an offer to drink from a beer bong six days earlier at the…
Southeast president Carlos Vargas announced at a press conference with Governor Mike Parson on Aug. 31, a room in Dempster Hall will be transformed into a…
In this edition of the program, Dr. Vargas talks about the institutional restructuring that is currently taking place at Southeast. He discusses what…
On this episode of Going Public, we talk with Southeast President Carlos Vargas about a new pet community coming to campus in Fall 2018.Permitted pets in…
In this episode of the program, Dr. Vargas --• Talks about Catapult Creative House's new computing stations• Shares the recent news about the musical "An…
In order to balance their Fiscal Year 2018 budget and cover known budget needs for FY 2019, Southeast Missouri State University will soon be cutting staff…
It’s been nearly a year since the racially charged student led protest at the University of Missouri, which led to the resignation of UM System President…
Students, faculty and staff are gathering on the steps of Kent Library to celebrate a historic moment in Southeast Missouri State University history. The…