‘Sí Se Puede’: As Dr. Carlos Vargas Prepares to Step Down, SEMO Looks to Future Under New President

At Southeast Missouri State University, Dr. Carlos Vargas has become more than just a president—he’s been a mentor, a supporter, and a champion for students. Now, as he prepares to move on, his legacy continues through the lives he’s impacted on campus.

This summer, Vargas will pass the torch to Dr. Brad Hodson, the current executive vice president at Missouri Southern State University, who was officially appointed by the Board of Governors Feb. 13, Hodson will assume the presidency on July 1, 2025.

For Vargas, who became SEMO’s 18th president in 2015, one of the greatest points of pride has been his visibility on campus — not just as an administrator but as someone students could see, talk to, and identify with.

“I want students to feel that they have the same potential to do what anybody else did,” Vargas said.

In an interview reflecting on his time at SEMO, Vargas spoke about how meaningful it’s been to hear from students who felt inspired just by knowing who their president was, especially students who, like him, come from modest or underrepresented backgrounds.

“I wanted students to see me and say, ‘ok well, he’s first generation, he’s had some financial challenges and all that, but he was able to get to this point— I should be able to do that,’” Vargas said.

Vargas wants students to know that even though he’s a university president, any student can strive for positions just like his.

“That’s what I wanted to make sure— that students knew me, that they knew that it’s possible, as we say in Spanish, sí se puede, it can be done,” he said.

He believes visibility matters. At many institutions, students may never interact with their university president or even know what their name is. But Vargas says he made it a point to be present, whether it was attending student events or simply walking across campus and starting conversations.

As SEMO moves forward, Board of Governors President Jim Limbaugh says Brad Hodson is stepping into a pivotal moment. One of his first challenges will be assembling a new senior leadership team — a task that requires both strategic thinking and a strong sense of institutional culture.

"He's coming into a situation where he's going to have to hire some folks on his senior team. Now, he's had experience. He's been in 30 years in higher ed, so he has experience in hiring folks, but now he's going to be in a new role," Limbaugh said.

During early meetings with university leaders, Hodson signaled plans to increase collaboration and regular dialogue, especially with faculty and staff.

"Everything I’ve done, whether it’s fundraising, governmental relations, community relations, student recruitment, or economic development, it’s all about building relationships," Hodson said.

While Vargas reflects on a presidency of student engagement and access, Brad Hodson prepares to lead SEMO through its next chapter — one that builds on that legacy while responding to the evolving needs of higher education.

