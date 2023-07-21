Going Public: SEMO Says Farewell to State Champion Beech Tree at the River Campus

Southeast Missouri State University has announced plans to remove a champion beech tree located on the university's River Campus grounds due to safety concerns. The tree is scheduled to be removed the week of July 24, 2023.

SEMO President Dr. Carlos Vargas says the university spent a considerable amount of time talking to experts, including a community forester from the Missouri Department of Conversation and an arborist. The experts all agreed that there was no way to save the tree, which has stood along the banks of the Mississippi River for around 200 years.

Vargas said he is sad to see the tree go, but there are two smaller trees located near the beech tree that are likely children of the state champion. He noted that many community members have fond memories of the tree, and he wanted to be sure to let everyone know that the decision to remove it wasn't made lightly.

He also said that the university is considering ways to note the tree's history at the River Campus site, which could include flowers or perhaps benches.