© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Show Logo.png
SE Connect
SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

SE Connect - November 30, 2021

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published January 10, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST
Vargas and Woods SE Connect.jpg
Kathy Harper
/
Dr. Carlos Vargas and Dan Woods during a taping of "SE Connect."

On this edition of the program, Dan Woods talks with Southeast President Carlos Vargas about the university achieving its 70% vaccination rate, Southeast’s new statewide mission and much more.

Tags

Dr. Carlos VargasSoutheast Missouri State UniversityCOVID-19 Vaccination
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods
Related Content