SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
SE Connect - November 30, 2021
On this edition of the program, Dan Woods talks with Southeast President Carlos Vargas about the university achieving its 70% vaccination rate, Southeast’s new statewide mission and much more.