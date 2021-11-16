SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
SE Connect - November 2, 2021
This edition of the program is focused on Catapult Creative House at Southeast Missouri State University. It encourages creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship by providing a space where students, faculty and the community may create and collaborate. We’re going to learn more about it with Leah Powers, she is the Operations Manager at Catapult Creative House and Blake Sanders who manages the press at Catapult.