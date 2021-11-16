© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
SE Connect
SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

SE Connect - November 2, 2021

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published November 16, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST
This edition of the program is focused on Catapult Creative House at Southeast Missouri State University. It encourages creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship by providing a space where students, faculty and the community may create and collaborate. We’re going to learn more about it with Leah Powers, she is the Operations Manager at Catapult Creative House and Blake Sanders who manages the press at Catapult.

Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
