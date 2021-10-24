-
The Redhawk Vaccine Incentive Program recently put out a new challenge in hopes of reaching a campus-wide 70% vaccination rate. Clubs and student…
-
New research from Washington University finds about 90% of immunosuppressed patients vaccinated for the coronavirus produced infection-fighting antibodies, but their immune response was weaker than that of healthy people.
-
COVID-19 Positivity Rates Continue To Grow Across Missouri, Hospitalizations Increase In Cape CountyCOVID-19 cases have been rapidly increasing in some parts of the country, and in recent weeks Missouri has seen particularly significant rising COVID-19…
-
On Wednesday, July 21, a press conference at the State Capitol was held by Governor Mike Parson to announce the launch of a statewide COVID-19 vaccination…
-
Every Wednesday, The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center will be making posts to their Facebook page under ‘Why I got Vaccinated Day’, a campaign…
-
Missouri lawmakers are advocating for overlooked populations in Missouri’s vaccine distribution plan.Randall Williams, director of the Department of…