Southeast Missouri State University Updates COVID-19 Policies In Preparation For Spring 2022 Semester

Amidst the rise in COVID-19 variant concerns, universities across the country have been updating their safety policies as students begin to return for the 2022 spring semester.

On Tues. Jan. 11, President Dr. Carlos Vargas at Southeast Missouri State University addressed adjustments to the campus policies.

The University will continue to require the use of face coverings in indoor, instructional spaces such as classrooms or labs, as well as in the University School for Young Children, and the on Campus Health Clinic.

The mask mandate for University Shuttles will continue by means of President Biden's Executive Order requiring face coverings on all public transport.

Dearmont Hall will continue to operate as an isolation housing option for on-campus students.

Southeast will no longer be providing tracing notifications to students who have tested positive, or exposed to other students which tested positive. SEMO has also removed their analytics dashboard which provided daily updates on students and staff cases.

Southeast will continue to host their on-campus vaccination clinics throughout the semester.