Regional Statistics over the last month pertinent to COVID-19 have improved with ICU bed capacity and hospital inpatient bed capacity rates lowering.…
One out of every three people incarcerated in the United States has contracted COVID-19, and a new report shows how state prison systems - including in…
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Cape Girardeau County continue to rise weekly. During the month of August, the total number of cases rose to over…
Missouri is now reporting an average of 3,000 COVID cases each day, prompting communities across the state to consider mask requirements. But Missouri's Attorney General has vowed to sue to block them.
At least 13.6 million Americans have caught the coronavirus this year — more people than the entire populations of Michigan and Iowa combined. But the situation likely will get much worse this winter, based on new research from Washington University.
The St. Louis region could see renewed government restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus if the number of new cases doesn’t go down within a week, St. Louis and St. Louis County leaders said Monday.
The Missouri Hospital Association says it is re-evaluating how to report hospital data publicly.