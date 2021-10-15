Cape Public Schools And Southeast Missouri State University Announce Mask Mandate Changes

Regional Statistics over the last month pertinent to COVID-19 have improved with ICU bed capacity and hospital inpatient bed capacity rates lowering. Vaccination rates have also been rising with Missouri at 49% as of October.

Credit Southeast Missouri State University

On Thursday, October 14th Southeast Missouri State University and Cape Public Schools announced various changes to their COVID-19 protection requirements.

The University has experienced a gradual decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases on campus as well as the amount of individuals in quarantine or isolation.

Southeast’s on-campus vaccination rate has also reached 64% as of Oct. 14th.

Face coverings will no longer be required in residence halls, the student recreation center, office spaces, dining areas, and common areas on campus such as lobbies, hallways, and lounges, beginning Monday, Oct. 18.

At the University the mask mandate will continue in classes and labs, on shuttles, at the University School for Young Children, and at campus health departments.

Cape public schools also have expressed that positive case counts of COVID-19 ‘remain low’ and ‘quarantine numbers have decreased significantly’.

Starting Oct. 15th, public schools in Cape will no longer require masks on campus, but they are highly recommended.

Face coverings will be required if a student or staff member is identified as a 'close contact' and is unvaccinated, or if a fully-vaccinated person identified as a close contact, does not wish to be tested for COVID-19.

Students and staff that are fully vaccinated can “test-out” of masking.

Per federal Law, masks will be required on public school buses.



