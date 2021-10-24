-
Regional Statistics over the last month pertinent to COVID-19 have improved with ICU bed capacity and hospital inpatient bed capacity rates lowering.…
The Redhawk Vaccine Incentive Program recently put out a new challenge in hopes of reaching a campus-wide 70% vaccination rate. Clubs and student…
With a nursing shortage exacerbated by the pandemic, some children with disabilities don’t receive the full care they’re eligible for
A Boone County Circuit Court judge also rejected Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s effort to sue more than one school at once.
Columbia Public Schools is asking a judge to dismiss Attorney General Eric Schmitt's lawsuit challenging mask mandates in classrooms. The ACLU of Missouri is also trying to intervene in the case on behalf of three children with disabilities.
Donald Kauerauf said Thursday that as head of the Department of Health and Senior Services, he aims to boost the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rates. He supports masking and other public health measures to decrease coronavirus infections but opposes vaccine mandates. Instead, he said the state should focus on giving residents more information.
The top Democrat in the Senate says calls to action against Biden's vaccination plan amount to "sound and fury."
The president outlined a forthcoming federal rule that all businesses with 100 or more employees have to ensure that every worker is either vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.
New research from Washington University finds about 90% of immunosuppressed patients vaccinated for the coronavirus produced infection-fighting antibodies, but their immune response was weaker than that of healthy people.
At freshman orientation Aug. 20, Vargas announced a plan to get the majority of Southeast students vaccinated. An email was sent to Southeast students…