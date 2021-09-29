© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
web header.png
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
7747905946_5707aa2cf2_k.jpg
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

Judge’s Ruling Allows Missouri Schools To Have Mask Mandates — For Now

St. Louis Public Radio | By Sarah Kellogg
Published September 28, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT
The hearing on the lawsuit between Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Columbia Public Schools took place in the Boone County Circuit Court.
The hearing on the lawsuit between Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Columbia Public Schools took place in the Boone County Circuit Court.

Missouri public school districts can still issue mask mandates after a Boone County judge on Tuesday denied Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s effort to immediately block the mandates throughout the state.

During a three-hour hearing in Columbia, Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs ruled against Schmitt’s motion for a preliminary injunction and another that sought class-action status for his lawsuit. If granted, it would allow Schmitt to sue other school districts that have implemented mask mandates with the same lawsuit, as opposed to filing against one district at a time.

In speaking for the class-action status, lawyer John Sauer, representing the attorney general’s office, said denying the motion to certify the districts as a singular group would lead to inconsistent standards and results from school district to school district.

Grant Wiens, one of the lawyers for Columbia Public Schools, said it was impossible to group all school districts together because they’re each making specific decisions based on their schools and students.

“The reason why there may be inconsistent responses is because the districts took different actions,” Wiens said.

Schmitt also filed for a preliminary injunction that would have temporarily stopped the Columbia district from requiring masks. Brouck also ruled against that request, meaning the district and others across the state can continue with their COVID-19 protocols, including masks, until the full suit is heard.

During the hearing, Wiens said granting the attorney general’s request for a preliminary injunction would ultimately mean ignoring how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people, especially children, right now.

“Every time masks aren’t worn in schools, the transmission goes up. More kids get sick. More kids get hospitalized,” Wiens said.

Schmitt announced his lawsuit against Columbia and other schools with similar mandates in August. It’s one of a series of lawsuits Schmitt has filed, including in St. Louis and Kansas City, over mask mandates, with many of those cases still pending.

His suit on school-issued mandates, which was specifically against only one school district but included “all others similarly situated,” called the mask mandates implemented “arbitrary and capricious.”

Currently, children under 12 do not have access to a COVID-19 vaccine, and the delta variant has been shown to affect kids more than prior iterations of the coronavirus have. Though some school districts had either relaxed or removed their mandates when the virus appeared to be on the decline, the surge from the delta variant has meant a return to those policies in some cases.

Brouck did rule in Schmitt’s favor in denying a motion from the attorneys for the school district to dismiss the case entirely.

Speaking at the end of the hearing, Sauer said the attorney general’s office is planning on refiling the preliminary injunction request, this time specifically against the Columbia district.

Follow Sarah Kellogg on Twitter: @sarahkellogg

Copyright 2021 St. Louis Public Radio

Tags

PoliticseducationMissouri NewsAttorney General Eric Schmittcovid-19Mask MandatesColumbia Public SchoolsGrant WiensCircuit Judge Brouck Jacobs
Sarah Kellogg
Sarah Kellogg is a first year graduate student at the University of Missouri studying public affairs reporting. She spent her undergraduate days as a radio/television major and reported for KBIA. In addition to reporting shifts, Sarah also hosted KBIA’s weekly education show Exam, was an afternoon newscaster and worked on the True/False podcast. Growing up, Sarah listened to episodes of Wait Wait...Don’t Tell Me! with her parents during long car rides. It’s safe to say she was destined to end up in public radio.
See stories by Sarah Kellogg
Related Content