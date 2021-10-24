-
A Boone County Circuit Court judge also rejected Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s effort to sue more than one school at once.
Republican lawmakers who championed the law claimed they were concerned the Biden administration would tighten gun restrictions.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has launched a new unit in his office that will focus on unsolved homicides and other serious crimes. The unit will work with prosecutors and police departments across the state to get a fresh set of eyes on old cases. Prosecutors from the county where the crime occurred will handle any charges in court that result.
The Missouri House is breaking up Gov. Mike Parson’s tough-on-crime package of special session legislation into one-subject bills.
Today, Missouri’s annual right-to-life rally took place in the Capitol, where top administration officials have promised to stay committed to passing some…