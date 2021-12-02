Cape Girardeau Mourns Passing Of Fire Inspector Ivan LaGrand

On Thursday, December 2nd, the City of Cape Girardeau announced the passing of fire inspector Ivan LaGrand. LaGrand died on Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19.

He served the community for 25 years and was looking to retire in the next year. In a public statement issued on the Cape Girardeau Fire Department’s Facebook page, the department expressed their feelings on the loss.

“His humor and care for his brothers and sisters in public safety will be greatly missed.”

Mayor Bob Fox ordered all U.S. and Missouri flags at public buildings in Cape Girardeau be flown at half-staff until the day of internment in order to commemorate the former employee of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

Funeral arrangements are pending.