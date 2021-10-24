-
Cape Girardeau Fire Department chief, Rick Ennis has been released after violating city policy. Ennis was released on Friday, Dec. 28. He was scheduled to…
On Friday, city officials, community members, fire department retirees, and current fire department employees gathered at the Cape Girardeau Fire…
Big white tents are popping up all over business parking lots, which can only mean one thing: firework season. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department has a…
Two years ago, Cape Girardeau voters approved a Fire Sales Tax and Public Safety Trust Fund, which allowed the Cape Girardeau Fire Department to move…
Six fire departments in Southeast Missouri received an Assistance to Firefighters grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to replace old…
The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office has taken over the investigation of the fire that took the life of a Cape Girardeau man. James Stuart Weber was…
Cape Girardeau voters will have a chance to extend a 1/8 cent portion of a quarter-cent sales fire tax when they head to the ballot box on Nov. 4. The tax…
Public health agencies in Cape Girardeau say they are ready to face a case of Ebola in the event that a patient with the disease would appear in the…
Cape Girardeau fire crews responded to a fire on the roof of Southeast Missouri State University’s Dempster Hall on Monday afternoon.No injuries were…
Cape Girardeau’s fire department is urging residents to be careful with fireworks this Fourth of July season.Ivan LeGrand is fire department’s fire…