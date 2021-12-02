© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Show Logo.png
SE Connect
SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

SE Connect - November 16, 2021

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published December 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST
Books!.png
Lindsey Grojean
/

On this edition of the program, we talk with three local authors about their latest books.

First up is Edward Leoni. He earned his doctorate from Indiana University and graduated summa cum lately from “the school of hard knocks.” Across nearly four decades of lecturing as a professor, giving motivational presentations nationwide, and working as a therapist in community mental health, he developed and shared with thousands -- the life-changing Ten-Step Plan to happiness. His new book is titled, “Happified: A Guide to Restoring Your Authentic Voice and Reclaiming Your Life.”

The Cape Girardeau Country Club is celebrating its centennial anniversary this year. Our next two guests have written a book in celebration of the milestone. It is titled "Centennial: The First 100 Years: 1921-2021." We spoke with Jerry Ford and J. Fred Waltz.

Tags

SEConnectlocal author
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods
Related Content
  • 20211011_085755.jpg
    SE Connect - November 2, 2021
    Dan Woods
    ,
    This edition of the program is focused on Catapult Creative House at Southeast Missouri State University.
  • 12122534_593046720827029_3911002780725300093_n.jpg
    SE Connect - October 19, 2021
    On this edition of the program we’ll be talking with Dr. Steven Stovall from Southeast’s Department of Management. We will ask him about entrepreneurship opportunities available to students at the university.And Rhonda Weller-Stilson, Dean of the Holland College of Arts and Media, gives us an update on happenings at the River Campus and other departments in her college.