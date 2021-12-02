SE Connect - November 16, 2021

On this edition of the program, we talk with three local authors about their latest books.

First up is Edward Leoni. He earned his doctorate from Indiana University and graduated summa cum lately from “the school of hard knocks.” Across nearly four decades of lecturing as a professor, giving motivational presentations nationwide, and working as a therapist in community mental health, he developed and shared with thousands -- the life-changing Ten-Step Plan to happiness. His new book is titled, “Happified: A Guide to Restoring Your Authentic Voice and Reclaiming Your Life.”

The Cape Girardeau Country Club is celebrating its centennial anniversary this year. Our next two guests have written a book in celebration of the milestone. It is titled "Centennial: The First 100 Years: 1921-2021." We spoke with Jerry Ford and J. Fred Waltz.