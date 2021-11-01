SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
SE Connect - October 19, 2021
On this edition of the program we’ll be talking with Dr. Steven Stovall from Southeast’s Department of Management. We will ask him about entrepreneurship opportunities available to students at the university.
And Rhonda Weller-Stilson, Dean of the Holland College of Arts and Media, gives us an update on happenings at the River Campus and other departments in her college.